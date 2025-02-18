Lin-Manuel Miranda Really Wanted To Play One Wicked Character

Songwriter and Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda really, really wanted to appear in Jon M. Chu's recent "Wicked" adaptation — but I bet you'll never guess which role he was gunning for.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in February 2025, Miranda, the man behind Broadway hits like "Hamilton" and huge cinematic songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" revealed that he basically begged Chu for a specific and incredibly small role in the adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's acclaimed Broadway musical. "In the opening number of the show, this one munchkin runs out and goes, 'Is it true you were her friend?'" Miranda told Colbert. "Because, man, I don't know if you've seen a live production of 'Wicked,' but sometimes they really put some sauce on the ball when they deliver that line. It's where the story starts. So I was like, 'I really wanted to do that line, Jon.' And I was not cast."

After acknowledging that his casting would have been "distracting" (which is probably an understatement), Miranda graciously praised Kirsty Anne Shaw, who's credited as "Skeptical Munchkin" and delivers the line to Glinda the Good Witch, who's played by Oscar nominee Ariana Grande-Butera. "And the young woman who does it in the movie is great," Miranda said. "She does it very earnestly — I would have done very Regina George, 'Mean Girls,' like, 'Is it true you were her friend!?' Didn't make the cut!" So wait — why did Miranda feel bold enough to ask Chu for this role?