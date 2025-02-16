Why Arrested Development Star Portia De Rossi Disappeared From Hollywood

Several "Arrested Development" actors have become quite successful after the show ended. Folks like Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, and David Cross have appeared in a great many roles to various degrees of success. Jessica Walter further established herself as a bona fide comedy legend on "Archer" before her tragic death in 2021. The person who narrated the show — some guy called Ron Howard — has apparently done OK for himself too, all things considered.

Portia de Rossi, on the other hand, is an exception to the rule. Despite her obvious talent and charisma, the reliably hilarious actress who played the important "Arrested Development" main character Lindsay Bluth-Fünke isn't what you'd call a household Hollywood name these days. In fact, after the show's fifth and final season ended in 2019, she really hasn't done all that much ... when it comes to acting, at least. So, why did de Rossi effectively disappear from Hollywood?