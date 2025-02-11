The Princess Bride's Weird Sword Fighting Terms, Finally Explained

In Rob Reiner's beloved 1987 romantic fantasy film "The Princess Bride," the good-hearted kidnapper Inigo Monotya (Mandy Patinkin) is ordered by his boss Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) to dispatch a mysterious Man in Black (Cary Elwes) who has been following them up the Cliffs of Insanity. Inigo is a masterful swordsman, and rarely gets to ply his skills, so he immediately becomes itchy, eager for the oncoming fight. Because he is so polite, Inigo allows the Man in Black to sit and rest for a few moments before attacking, and the two have an amusingly casual conversation about Inigo's motivations and how he got his sword. "You seem a decent fellow," Inigo says, "I hate to kill you."

"You seem a decent fellow," the Man in Black replies, "I hate to die."

They then begin. The fight choreography is astounding. Inigo was not just blowing smoke. Perhaps surprisingly, the Man in Black matches his skill, blocking and dodging every one of Inigo's blows. While fighting, the two men have the following exchange:

Inigo: "You are using Bonetti's Defense against me, eh?"

Man in Black: "I thought it fitting, considering the rocky terrain."

Inigo Montoya: "Naturally, you must suspect me to attack with Capo Ferro."

Man in Black: "Naturally. But I find that Thibault cancels out Capo Ferro. Don't you?"

Inigo Montoya: "Unless the enemy has studied his Agrippa ... which I have."

The dialogue is meant to communicate that both Inigo and the Man in Black are sword fighting nerds. They know specific fencing terms and the names of specialized attacks and defenses. And while this seems to amuse the both of them, we poor audiences members are left scratching our heads. It's unlikely that a casual viewer knows what Bonetti's Defense is, or why it's fitting for rocky terrain.

Well, we here at /Film are here to finally clarify things for you. Below are clear definitions of Bonetti's Defense, Capo Ferro, Thibault, and Agrippa.