Vin Diesel Left A Bad Video Game Movie Only To Go Star In Another Flop

Throughout Hollywood history, stars have signed on and then swapped out projects for something else and only realized they made the right or wrong call when the box office numbers came in. Vin Diesel, for example, was originally down to play Agent 47 in "Hitman," the film adapted from the popular video game franchise but turned it down. Most would say the "Fast and Furious" films dodged a bullet though, considering the movie received scathing reviews upon release and currently boasts a paltry 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even so, that's pretty generous next to the even bigger dumpster fire he starred in the following year instead.

Initially, Diesel was the top pick for the role of 47, the iconic assassin with a shaved head and a barcode on his neck who is employed by a mysterious organization. As one of the biggest box-office stars who was well-acquainted with action movies at the time, it seemed like a perfect match. Unfortunately, Diesel thought otherwise and left the project, making room for another film in his schedule — Mathieu Kassovitz's "Babylon A.D." The signs were there that Diesel made the right choice. He was climbing aboard a sci-fi movie directed by the same filmmaker known for the massively influential "La Haine." However, audiences and critics decided it wasn't enough, and "Babylon A.D." was universally panned. Meanwhile, "Hitman" had hit its target and then some.