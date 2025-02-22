Is The Help Based On A True Story? Here's The Truth

Kathryn Stockett's novel "The Help" was released in 2009, and during the acknowledgements, Stockett included an ode to a woman named Demetrie McLorn, who, per Stockett's own works, "carried us all out of the hospital wrapped in our baby blankets and spent her life feeding us, picking up after us, loving us, and, thank God, forgiving us." Notably, the acknowledgements are followed immediately by a personal essay titled "Too Little, Too Late" that explains McLorn was Stockett's family maid, and that Stockett was inspired by her experiences with McLorn. "I'm pretty sure I can say that no one in my family ever asked Demetrie what it felt like to be [Black] in Mississippi, working for our white family," Stockett writes. "It never occurred to us to ask. It was everyday life. It wasn't something people felt compelled to examine. I have wished, for many years, that I'd been old enough and thoughtful enough to ask Demetrie that question. She died when I was sixteen. I've spent years imagining what her answer would be. And that is why I wrote this book."

So the truth is that "The Help" is sort of based on a true story in that Stockett, who was born at the end of the 1960s, did grow up with a Black domestic worker in her family home. Stockett has certainly, throughout the years, faced criticism over the fact that she spends the book telling Black stories from a white perspective, including using phonetically written dialect — and in a 2011 interview with The Guardian, Stockett was asked by Elizabeth Day if she hesitated regarding the dialect. Apparently, McLorn also inspired that aspect of the book.

"It wasn't hard for me to get that musicality on the page because I started writing the voice of Demetrie and she sounded exactly the way I wrote her. Later, that voice became the character of Aibileen," Stockett said, though she had some misgivings. "At the same time, I was mortified that I was doing the very thing I'd been taught not to do, which was to touch on the issue of race, to highlight the things that separate us. I'm still thinking I'm going to get into trouble. I'm still not comfortable with what I've done. It's a strange thing."