The Writer Of Your Favorite Spider-Man Cartoon Has A New Marvel Comic Coming [Exclusive Preview]

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" has now debuted on Disney+ and put an animated Spider-Man back on screens everywhere. I hope that the show is entertaining young Spidey fans the same way that the 1994 "Spider-Man" animated series and "Spectacular Spider-Man" did for my younger self. Developed by "Gargoyles" creator Greg Weisman, "Spectacular Spider-Man" ran for two seasons (26 episodes) from 2008 to 2009. Unfortunately, the truly spectacular cartoon ended prematurely due to Sony forfeiting animation rights to Spider-Man back to Marvel.

"Spectacular Spider-Man" remains a fan-favorite, for it's the perfect distillation of the character. It essentially updated the original Lee/Ditko comics for the present day, with the added foresight of being able to weave together the canonical Spider-Man stories and supporting characters from the very beginning, rather than through decades of trial and error, and countless different writers and artists. For example, Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn debuted in "Amazing Spider-Man" #31, but they became such important characters that "Spectacular" made them Peter's friends to start with.

Watching "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is when it finally sunk in for me that any new Spider-Man is going to fall short for me because it's not more "Spectacular." Weisman's later DC animated series "Young Justice" returned from cancellation, but the plug of "Spectacular Spider-Man" remains pulled 16 years later.

In a small consolation prize, though, Weisman is now writing an ongoing Spider-Man comic at Marvel, "Spectacular Spider-Men" (drawn primarily by Humberto Ramos). That title is definitely referencing the cartoon, but it's "Spider-Men" plural because the comic stars both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. If there's one town big enough for two Spider-Men, it's New York.

"Spectacular Spider-Men" debuted in March 2024 — and Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Spectacular Spider-Men" #12 with /Film.

The issue continues the series' second arc, "Strange Love" (drawn by Emilio Laiso). The story so far has featured Peter and Miles running afoul of the electrifying villains Max Dillon and Francine Frye, while mentoring new superhero Juliet Marcos/Elementary (who has powers over the four classical elements). The issue synopsis reads:

"LEVEL UP! The only thing worse for the SPIDER-MEN than one ELECTRO — is TWO! And this electrifying tag team has LEVELED UP! The Electros aren't the only SINISTER and SHOCKING SURPRISE in store for Pete and Miles... Sssomone ELSE has a bone to pick with the Ssspectacular Ssspider-Men..."

Based on the hissing and solicitations for upcoming issues, that someone else is the Lizard. See David Baldeon's cover for "Spectacular Spider-Men" #12, with the two Electros standing triumphant, below: