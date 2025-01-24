Marvel's Galactus Enters The Spider-Verse And Brings A Shocking New Herald With Him [Exclusive Preview]

The original Galactus Trilogy as told in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's "Fantastic Four" #48-50 remains one of the most influential stories of the Marvel Universe. Though told in three simple issues, it was the first Marvel superhero tale with apocalyptic stakes. Galactus, intent on devouring Earth, is portrayed more so as a force of nature than a mustache-twirling super-villain. Then there's his herald, the Silver Surfer, who is touched by humanity and turns against his master.

Galactus exiles the rebellious Surfer from his service at the end of the trilogy. Still, in stories told since, Galactus will usually have a less powerful, human-sized herald in his service to replace the Surfer. Most infamously, "Marvel Tales" #137 featured an alternate reality where Spider-Man's Aunt May becomes the herald of Galactus ("Golden Oldie"). In the end, she convinces Galactus to switch from an all-planet diet to pastries.

Recently, Marvel has been pairing up similarly unexpected characters with Galactus, in a meta-series labeled "What If... Galactus Transformed X." Some stories so far include:

The fifth and final one, which Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of with /Film, is "What If...? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen?" #1 by Kalinda Vasquez and Daniel Picciotto. The issue synopsis reads:

"After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, SPIDER-GWEN is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can't help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos' greatest forces?!"

The covers, all drawn by Ron Lim, feature Galactus in the background staring at his transformed herald. Check out Spider-Gwen's new Power Cosmic-infused costume below.