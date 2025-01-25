Benedict Cumberbatch & Robert Downey Jr. Shut Down A Goofy Meta Joke On Marvel Sets

It has been openly observed by the world's many Marvel Movie fans that Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are very alike, even down to their origin stories. Iron Man was once a brash, overconfident playboy, skilled at engineering, and happy to womanize. After being kidnapped by terrorists, however, he had a chance to reflect on his selfishness and used his isolation to invent a high-tech suit of armor that would, when correctly deployed, rid the world of weapons of mass destruction. Doctor Strange, meanwhile, was once a brash, overconfident playboy, skilled at surgery, and happy to womanize. After a terrible car accident, however, he had a chance to reflect on his selfishness and used his isolation to study mystical arts.

Strange went seeking his redemption, while Iron Man came upon it by chance, but their redemption arcs run parallel. Also, Iron Man was a tech-based character while Strange used magic, but technology and magic become pretty chummy in the world of superheroes. Most notably, both characters have creatively shaved goatees, drawing more invitations to comparison.

As it so happens, actors Downey and Cumberbatch have something in common as well: they have both played Sherlock Holmes in high-profile adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's greatest work. Downey played the role in the 2009 Guy Ritchie film "Sherlock Holmes," and its 2011 sequel, "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows." Cumberbatch, meanwhile, played an updated version of the character in the 2010 BBC TV series "Sherlock."

Both actors appeared in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" together, and they were quick to acknowledge their shared past playing the famed detective. Of course, once they both realized their commonalities, they kind of had to stop themselves from making jokes about it constantly. That, at least, was what Cumberbatch said in a recent interview with Variety.