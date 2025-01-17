That Weird Time Alvin And The Chipmunks Had A Horror Crossover With The Wolfman

With his new movie "Wolf Man," Leigh Whannell becomes the latest filmmaker to tackle the titular shape-shifting classic Universal monster on the screen. In his review of Whannell's re-imagining, /Film's Jeremy Mathai observed that the film "reinvents the title character and its accompanying curse as a moody, atmospheric thriller that cares just as much (if not more) about the family at the center of this tragedy as the actual scares."

Part of what makes werewolf movies unique is that these are not just monsters, but also people who transform back and forth between being monster and human. This allows the werewolf movie to be versatile; rather than having to rely on their characters to keep coming around to encounter the monster for the convenience of the plot, the monster stays with the characters throughout these films, hiding amongst them, until it's too late. Werewolf movies make great fantasy movies, horror-comedies, body horror pics, dramas, Westerns, and much more — as evidenced by our own list of the best werewolf movies ever. It's not just R-rated genre films for adult audiences either; in fact, there's plenty of children's media that tackles the werewolf with whimsy and playfullness, with "Goosebumps," "Scooby-Doo," and the "Ghostbusters" cartoon series all putting a kid-friendly spin on the concept.

Indeed, one of the more curious and unexpected takes on the horror sub-genre combine the classic werewolf story with a beloved franchise about singing rodents. That's right, Alvin and the Chipmunks met the Wolfman at one point, and it's about as weirdly fun as you might imagine.