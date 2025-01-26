Why Stanley Tucci Found His Marvel Role Both Insulting And Flattering

Joe Johnston's 2011 actioner "Captain America: The First Avenger" studiously avoids real history, creating a curious, secret sub-pocket of World War II where a super-being like Captain America (Chris Evans) could exist. In the film, the Captain doesn't take to the battlefield to fight actual Axis powers, but a secret cadre of separatist super-Nazis called Hydra. Hydra is ruled by a rogue Nazi called Johann Schmidt who, because of a facial mutation, has the nickname of "Red Skull" (Hugo Weaving). He believes in the Führer, but feels that taking over the world would be easier with magical widgets and super laser guns, both of which he has access to. Under the cloak of secrecy, Captain America fights the Hydra agents and deflects their super-weapons.

It was a strange balance to strike. On the one hand, Captain America — in name and look — is the central figure of America's military during WWII. On the other hand, everything he does is covert and hidden from the public. This allowed the film's writers to tell a fantastical story of tesseracts and vibranium without dramatically altering known world history. It also explains why Captain America didn't single-handedly take down the Third Reich the instant he was created: He was too busy fighting secret Super Nazis.

Both Captain America and Red Skull were "enhanced" by a special serum called the Super Solider Serum. They both went from being weak and wimpy to being over-muscled and acrobatic. In the myth of the film, the Serum was developed by a scientist named Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), who developed it Germany in the 1930s and then fled the Nazi regime, gaining new employment from the American military. Erskine was a key figure in the famed superhero's development.

In 2025, Tucci looked back on "Captain America" in an interview with Variety, and he recalled Dr. Erskine with fondness. There was, however, one detail he objected to: Erskine was 70 years old, while Tucci, at the time, was only 50.