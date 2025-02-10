Is Huey Lewis Really In Die Hard? The Truth Behind The Viral Debate

For lifelong cinephiles, the kinds of folks determined to experience as many movies as the medium has to offer before they hit the soil, revisits are an extravagance. Sometimes, they're essential. Jean-Luc Godard's films are dense with ideas and, especially later in his career, visual information. You leave the first viewing with merely an impression of what he's saying, but the meat of his thesis doesn't completely shake out until a second or perhaps third go-round. (If that sounds more like work than pleasure, well, sometimes it is.) Meanwhile, a film like "Memento," with its fractured narrative told from the perspective of an amnesiac, might not make total sense until you retrace Leonard Shelby's journey on a subsequent watch.

And then there are movies we return to over and over because they never fail to work their rare magic. Dating back to my early childhood, I've seen Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" more times than I could possibly count, but I book at least one return trip to Amity each year because it's a thrilling story masterfully told. I also savor the little bits of character business sprinkled throughout the film. The same is true of John McTiernan's "Die Hard," a precision-tooled '80s action classic stuffed with nifty twists, breathtaking set pieces, and unforgettable characters — which includes the most minor of players like Al Jeong's candy bar thief, Rick Ducommun's big-mouthed electrician, and, of course, the terrorist who looks an awful lot like Huey Lewis, the frontman of the popular rock band Huey Lewis and the News.

What's that? You're telling me that actually is Huey Lewis? If so, then why is another actor credited for the performance? Could it be an alias? Since this piece of trivia seems to come up at least once a year, let's set the record straight once and for all.