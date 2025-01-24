Star Trek: Section 31 Subtly Redeems A Polarizing Original Series Species

Virgil is decked out in glitter and jewels, but they're still clearly a Cheron, a fact that's never addressed — and perhaps not a big deal at this time, and in this area of the galaxy. It's a refreshing contrast to the original series episode, in which DeForest Kelley's Dr. McCoy declares the Cherons an inexplicable mutation, and quite tellingly says that if he had their biological capabilities, he'd be one of the most powerful specimens around. The implication there, of course, is that the Cherons can never reach their full potential the way a white, male human could because of their surface-level physical difference.

As relatively inconsequential as the character's presence is in the scheme of things, it's nice just to see the Cheron native in "Section 31" freed from the limitations of a rather binary and basic half-century-old metaphor. Instead, Virgil is given the gift of being just some person, living their best life in a seedy bar and appearing to have a great time doing so. The Paramount+ "Trek" era hasn't been perfect, but it's done a pretty great job rehabbing some of the species featured in earlier "Star Trek" shows who got the short end of the stick during their first contact missions. The Cherons were among the most shallowly considered; despite their poetically tragic "TOS" conclusion, viewers are told very little about them — outside of their hatred for those who don't match their appearance.

Now we know that the long-forgotten species is made up of more than the sum of their conflicts, and maybe that added layer offers a tiny bit of redemption for a wonky original series episode. After all, if they can be funky evil sidekicks with a warped sense of humor, the Cherons can be anything. Just, you know, not if they're all doomed to kill each other for the sake of a painfully tidy lesson about tolerance.

"Star Trek: Section 31" is now streaming on Paramount+.