Robert Downey Jr.'s Sneaky The Nice Guys Cameo, Explained

The body is missing about half of its face, and since the scene is at night, it makes him a little tougher to identify. But eagle-eyed viewers could catch that it was Downey doused in blood and gore in an uncredited cameo. He's playing the body of porn producer Sid Shattuck, the financier of an experimental porno film that hid a vital message about a government conspiracy within its hardcore sex scenes. His wounds are gruesome and upsetting, but the somewhat hardened Healy is able to identify him as Shattuck using the contents of his wallet before the two chuck him over a fence in an attempt to distance themselves from the crime scene. (They also upchuck a bit in response to the nastiness of the corpse, but thankfully the film is set in the 1970s and DNA testing wouldn't really be around for another few decades.)

Unfortunately, they pick the wrong fence and end up dropping poor old dead Sid onto a table at the center of what looks like a wedding or very fancy birthday party, leading to a lot of screaming, prompting the nice guys to run away as fast as they possibly can.

Dark, surreal humor is a Shane Black trademark, and it's great that Downey was able to be a part of one of the darkest and funniest scenes in "The Nice Guys," even if it's just an uncredited, easy-to-miss cameo. It might seem like Downey is too big of a star to tackle a non-role like that, especially since his turn as Tony Stark in the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" movies had already rocketed him to super-stardom by 2015, but Downey and Black had their own buddy history.