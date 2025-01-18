The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Dog Day Afternoon

Few filmmakers had a better 1970s than Sidney Lumet. While he was more prolific than most of the decade's top directors, knocking out 11 movies over a 10-year span, and did find time to helm one of the worst musicals in motion picture history (a badly bungled adaptation of "The Wiz"), when Lumet got ahold of the right material, he made classics like "Serpico," "Dog Day Afternoon," and "Network."

There isn't a more electric movie in Lumet's oeuvre than "Dog Day Afternoon." Based on a true story, the 1975 critical and commercial hit centers on a bank robbery in Brooklyn carried out by Sonny Wortzik, an amateur crook desperate to pay for his lover's gender-affirming surgery. When the heist quickly goes south, Sonny and his associates find themselves stuck holding hostages while cops swarm the building. The defiant Sonny scrambles to negotiate an escape while playing to the crowd of onlookers who've gathered outside the bank, but the noose keeps tightening around his neck the longer the ordeal drags on. It's an exciting, nerve-fraying drama that takes one unexpected twist after another on its way to a tragic conclusion.

At his best, Lumet was an ace director of actors. At the outset of each production (as detailed in his indispensable book "Making Movies"), Lumet built in a rehearsal period so that he could work with his performers in a more intimate setting, as if directing a stage play, before getting his actors before the cameras. On "Dog Day Afternoon," this process allowed him to get uncommonly authentic turns from world-class actors like Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning and Chris Sarandon. If you've seen the film, you'll never forget Pacino's Sonny firing up Brooklyn bystanders with his "Attica!" chant, nor will you ever shake that pulse-pounding ending. It's a scintillating actors' showcase, and, given that it was shot over 50 years ago, we've unfortunately lost most of the performers who made it sing (including Cazale, who passed away far too soon from cancer at the age of 42). So, let's take a moment to celebrate two brilliant actors from the film who are still quite active today.