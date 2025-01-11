Metacritic's Highest-Rated Live-Action Video Game Movie Is An Overlooked 2021 Horror Comedy

For those who've only known an existence with home gaming consoles, it might feel wild to realize that the video game movie genre is still quite young. The first movie to be based on a pre-existing video game was Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel's mangled-by-studio-interference adaptation of "Super Mario Bros.," a massive box office flop that caused studios to tap the brakes on future excursions in this newfangled genre. While 1995's sensibly budgeted "Mortal Kombat" turned a sizable profit for New Line, video game movies weren't viewed as potential blockbusters by the studios until "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" grossed $275 million worldwide in 2001. The floodgates opened over the next decade, but the movies were, with very few exceptions (Paul W.S. Anderson's first "Resident Evil" and Christophe Gans' "Silent Hill"), about as bad as movies get.

The video game movie turns 32 this year, and, amazingly, you can count the number of films in this genre that don't belong in a dumpster on two hands. Why have filmmakers failed so resoundingly to make watchable, let alone great cinema out of a medium that, at its best, can be as immersive as losing yourself in a classic novel? A-list filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro and Gore Verbinski have been attached to direct big-screen renditions of games like "Halo" and "BioShock," but these are first-person shooters with pedestrian narratives. People would rather be playing these games than watching a filmmaker replicate the first-person experience via photoreal visual effects. The "Doom" movie tried to do this, and there's a reason we don't talk about the "Doom" movie anymore.

Are there any truly great video game movies? According to review aggregator Metacritic, there's at least a very good one.