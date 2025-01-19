The Marvel Director You Forgot Had A Cameo In The Sopranos

"The Sopranos" showcased some incredible performances throughout its six-season run, which makes it even easier to forget some of the supporting talents that briefly passed in and out of episodes who went onto become massive stars. For a short time, David Chase's televised mob masterpiece had appearances from eventual "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams, Riddler-to-be Paul Dano, and even Lady Gaga (even though she might not be a fan of the performance herself). However, one appearance that might stand out more than others is that of actor, director, and co-architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon Favreau.

The director of "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2" plays an exaggerated version of himself after Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) is invited to the filming of one of Favreau's movies. After chiming in on a scene rewrite, Favreau takes an interest in Christopher's lifestyle when he learns about his mob connections and pinches an anecdote to include in one of his scripts, much to Chrissy's outrage. While his stay is short on the show, Favreau plays a crucial part in adding more complications to Christopher's struggle with his ties to the family and hunger for a better life outside the mob. For Favreau, it was an experience that he relished, popping in one of the most groundbreaking television shows ever made. As it turns out, he even contributed to the show similarly to how Christopher chimed in on his fictional film in the series — except his contributions came with far less risk of anyone getting whacked.