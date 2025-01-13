The Quentin Tarantino Movie That You Probably Forgot Bruce Willis Cameoed In

After the collapse of the studio system, when actors were finally given more autonomy regarding their careers and were much more free to choose the types of roles and films they'd appear in, the true test of an actor became what happened when and if they reached megastardom. Some stars love the limelight so much that they try and give their public what it is they think they want to see over and over again, and can find themselves feeling burned out or too typecast in the process. Others become much more reclusive, either outright refusing easy paycheck jobs or being extremely picky about their projects. Then there are those stars who manage to straddle the line between the commercial and artistic sides of their vocation, and are able to spin their newfound clout into a mixture of roles that demonstrate not only their range, but also their creative curiosity.

At the peak of his screen career in the 1990s, Bruce Willis was undeniably one of these stars, balancing his action hero persona as seen in "Die Hard" and its several sequels with bold turns in movies like "Death Becomes Her" and "12 Monkeys" as well as appearing in envelope-pushing fare like "Color of Night," "The Sixth Sense," and "The Fifth Element." These latter films demonstrated his interest in working with filmmakers with distinct voices, a desire which led to his casting in the ensemble of Quentin Tarantino's breakout feature, "Pulp Fiction." As Tarantino's career has continued since that award-winning success, he's demonstrated his own interest in building a sort of repertory company of actors, with thespians like Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and especially Samuel L. Jackson turning up in three or more of his nine films to date.

Those with only a passing knowledge of Tarantino's oeuvre might consider the Willis/Tarantino team a one-and-done with "Pulp Fiction," but there's actually another collaboration between the two that's out there. You could be forgiven if you've never seen or heard of it, however; the collaboration in question is only a segment from 1995's anthology "Four Rooms," not a full-length feature, and not only that, but Willis' appearance is uncredited!