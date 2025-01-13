The Star Trek Character You Likely Didn't Realize Jeff Bezos Played

Many Trekkies might find it curious that someone like Jeff Bezos (who admittedly gave bad advice to the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" showrunners) would be a Trekkie. "Star Trek," after all, takes place in a post-capitalist society wherein humanity is no longer motivated by the accumulation of wealth. Class has essentially been erased, and technology allows everyone to live comfortably, without want. Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, is one of the richest people on the planet, said to be worth over $237 billion. He owns Amazon and the Washington Post, and has, in recent years, been spreading his money around the American Right Wing, showing financial support for the country's most unsavory politicians. He also prevented the Post from endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Bezos has been described as an oligarch and is certainly one of Earth's most insidious supra-capitalists. These are not the philosophical viewpoints of Gene Roddenberry's futuristic utopia.

Where Bezos and "Star Trek" overlap, however, is an interest in the stars. Bezos owns a private rocket-building firm called Blue Origin that has been launching crafts into the upper atmosphere for years. Indeed, in 2022, "Star Trek" star William Shatner took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket, sort of spiritually bringing Trek and Bezos together in an abstract kind of way. Bezos certainly isn't the pacifist communist one might see on "Star Trek," but he does seem to want to send people into space. Bezos is also a major investor in Fandom.com, the website that hosts Memory Alpha, the web's largest "Star Trek" fansite.

As it so happens, Bezos had a previous brush with Trek in 2016, as he had a cameo in Justin Lin's "Star Trek Beyond," the 13th feature film in the series. According to Memory Alpha, Bezos played an alien doctor ... named Bezos.