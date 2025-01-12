Bruce Willis Initially Refused To Say One Of His Funny Lines In Die Hard 2

Christmas 2024 saw Netflix deliver the latest in a seemingly infinite line of kinda cool action movies ultimately doomed to become the digital equivalent of fossils buried on the servers of the streaming giant. "Carry On" is an action thriller set in LAX, in which Taron Egerton's TSA officer must thwart a plot to unleash a deadly nerve agent onboard a plane. In other words, it was a Christmas action movie set entirely in an airport, and was therefore inescapably indebted to "Die Hard 2."

That particular action sequel has a bit of a strange legacy, which extends beyond influencing middling Netflix movies. While the 1988 original sits atop pretty much every ranking of the "Die Hard" movies, 1990's "Die Hard 2" is surely a contender for second best. The legacy sequels discounted themselves from the conversation by turning Bruce Willis' John McClane into another generic superhero action archetype, which just leaves "Die Hard 2" and the 1995 threequel "Die Hard With a Vengeance." But if you go by what critics said when "Die Hard 2" arrived, you might put it behind "Vengeance." According to many reviewers, the sequel tried too hard to mimic its predecessor, recreating the same situation, tone, and story beats, while failing to do anything original.

Even its star seems to share that opinion. Posting on the AICN forums back in 2007 (via Rotten Tomatoes) Willis revealed that "Die Hard 2" was his "least favorite, and the least fun" of all the films in the franchise. Why? The star seemed to feel that critics of the movie essentially got it right, with Willis parroting the most common criticism of the movie as being "far too self-referentially precious." He also felt that the story was "all over the place, and suffered from severe un-claustrophobic-ness."

But it seems there could be another big reason why Willis doesn't like "Die Hard 2," and it has to do with a fundamental disagreement about the way John McClane should have been played.