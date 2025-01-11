Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Found Out About George Sr.'s Fate Way Too Young

It was probably for the best that Revord's parents told her the truth about George Sr.'s fate back in season 1, as that gave her plenty of time to make peace with it before season 7 came. For the rest of the cast, who seem to have all known about it from day one, that sense of inevitability definitely seemed to help ease the blow a bit.

"[Lance Barber]'s known since the beginning of the show that George Sr. had an expiration date," showrunner Steve Holland explained in a recent interview. "We slowed time down a little bit. Like, we extended it because the kids, our actual cast members Raegan and Iain, are 16 in real life. We stretched one year out into a couple seasons to keep Lance alive as far as long as we could. But he always knew this was coming." It's a similar approach to "That '70s Show," which started out in 1976 and stretched out those four years to eight seasons to avoid the dreaded '80s from hitting. But just as 1980 couldn't be stopped, George's untimely demise was slowly marching upon the "Young Sheldon" cast.

Barber confirmed he knew about it in a press tour interview this year. "I had the luxury of being emotionally prepared for this from day one," he said, although even knowing what would come still didn't stop the production of his final episode from feeling solemn for everyone involved. As young Sheldon's actor Iain Armitage explained, "Everyone was crying. It was very hard. We love Lance so much."