The Chi: How & Why Jason Mitchell's Brandon Died

Season 3 of "The Chi" opens with Brandon's mother Laverne (Sonja Sohn) giving a eulogy at his funeral, mourning his death and blaming the problems of Chicago for taking him away from her. "I never should've raised them in a city that would rather see their likeness painted up on a brick wall than to see them graduate from college ... They were all I had, and this city took them from me." It's a continuation of the show's many critiques of the systemic issues in the city, except this time it rings hollow because, well, we know it's not Chicago's fault she's crying here; it's Jason Mitchell's.

The rest of season 3 pivots hard away from Brandon's storyline. The once-important character of Alice Toussaint is abruptly dropped, as is any mention of the feds taking down Douda. The show is oddly uninterested in explaining how and why Brandon died, although it does finally explain it in a season 4 storyline where Laverne returns to Chicago and shoots Douda. (He lives, unfortunately, but at least we know for sure that he was the one who had Brandon killed.) The whole thing was just sort of a mess. The early seasons were often compared to "The Wire" in its scope and style, but by season 3 the show had killed any chance of it ever being considered in the same league.

The general fan consensus is that the first two seasons were some of the best "The Chi" had to offer, and that things started to fall apart a bit once Brandon was written out of the show. Fans often wondered if recasting Brandon would've been the smarter choice, or if they could've found a way to end his arc a little more gracefully.