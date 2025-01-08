The Two Actors Who Have Appeared In The Most Jurassic Park Movies

After six films, some great moments, and a blood-soaked list of health and safety violations, it's a wonder why so many dared to return to the titular holiday spots from hell in the "Jurassic Park" franchise. And yet, even after all the deaths (of which many had it coming), some characters have managed to crop up again in later chapters of their own choosing. Idiots.

A handful of daring scientists and dino wranglers diced with death and then returned for more, but two familiar faces, in particular, have done it the most. As it stands, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern have all appeared in three films across the scale-bound saga. Pratt and Howard both starred in "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" before teaming up with Neill and Dern in "Jurassic World: Dominion." The 2022 film was the third outing for the latter pair after starring together in "Jurassic Park" (which is obviously still the best) and "Jurassic Park III."

However, when it comes to everyone's favorite hairy-chested hero, Ian Malcolm (aka Jeff Goldblum) he's appeared in four of the six films so far, making it out alive every single time. Goldblum isn't the only one to make it to four appearances; B.D. Wong's Henry Wu has also appeared the same amount but he hasn't always been on the right side of history when he did.