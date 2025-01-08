The Two Actors Who Have Appeared In The Most Jurassic Park Movies
After six films, some great moments, and a blood-soaked list of health and safety violations, it's a wonder why so many dared to return to the titular holiday spots from hell in the "Jurassic Park" franchise. And yet, even after all the deaths (of which many had it coming), some characters have managed to crop up again in later chapters of their own choosing. Idiots.
A handful of daring scientists and dino wranglers diced with death and then returned for more, but two familiar faces, in particular, have done it the most. As it stands, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern have all appeared in three films across the scale-bound saga. Pratt and Howard both starred in "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" before teaming up with Neill and Dern in "Jurassic World: Dominion." The 2022 film was the third outing for the latter pair after starring together in "Jurassic Park" (which is obviously still the best) and "Jurassic Park III."
However, when it comes to everyone's favorite hairy-chested hero, Ian Malcolm (aka Jeff Goldblum) he's appeared in four of the six films so far, making it out alive every single time. Goldblum isn't the only one to make it to four appearances; B.D. Wong's Henry Wu has also appeared the same amount but he hasn't always been on the right side of history when he did.
B.D. Wong's Henry Wu was an ally and an enemy in the Jurassic Park movies
If the original "Jurassic Park" movie is tainted by anything, it's knowing that B.D. Wong's warm and overly enthusiastic geneticist, Dr. Henry Wu, became such a traitor in "Jurassic World." Returning in the franchise reboot and then again as a borderline Bond villain in "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom," Wong's corrupt comeback was compelling, albeit poorly handled.
In Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World," Wu is the lead geneticist on the rebranded attraction and the creator of the Indominus Rex, which becomes a big concern for every sensible person who thinks a dinosaur that can camouflage itself is a bad thing. "Fallen Kingdom" sees him playing God again, creating the Indoraptor as yet another potential military weapon because the last time worked out so well. Thankfully, by the time "Jurassic World: Dominion" rolls around, Wu has learned his lesson just in time for the world to be overrun with dinosaurs. Good job, Wu.
For Wong, he was just grateful to have given more time with the character, telling Variety in 2022, "I make no bones about it, I came into it, walking out of 'Jurassic Park' thinking that the character was totally underserved and thinking, 'Well, nobody cared about him.' And then Colin Trevorrow kind of gave him mouth-to-mouth and brought him into this world in which his whole shtick really mattered and really affected other things. I'm always really grateful to have been the actor who got to do that."
We'll have to wait and see if either character makes an appearance in "Jurassic World Rebirth" on July 2, 2025.