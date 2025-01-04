The 24-Hour Movie That Blew Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Away

You don't become one of the most successful directors in Hollywood without a deep love of film and cinematic history. That's certainly true of Denis Villeneuve, who's ascended to superstardom with films like "Arrival," "Blade Runner 2049," and most recently, "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two." At a recent "Dune 2" screening I attended at the Directors Guild of America in New York, Villeneuve made an appearance and spoke briefly about the production process. Of course, being the huge fan of cinema that he is, he also made time at the end of the discussion to promote another film that made a huge impression on him recently, and it's not exactly what you might expect.

The film in question is "The Clock," a 2010 film from artist Christian Marclay that's currently part of an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. You might wonder what kind of movie would qualify as a modern art exhibit, and the answer is one that's 24 hours long and comprised of shots from all across the long history of film. "The Clock," which has never been released for home viewing, is essentially a day-long montage, but it's also much more, and it clearly made a huge impression on Villeneuve.

"I'm a bit late in the news," the director joked, as the film has existed for a decade and a half at this point. "I was blown away last week by this film."