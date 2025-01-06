Why Willem Dafoe Likes To Play Characters Who Die

If you've ever seen Willem Dafoe in a movie, chances are you've watched him die. He's been stabbed, shot, blown up, crucified, burned alive, and, in one memorable instance, impaled by his own goblin-themed glider. (In another especially memorable scene, he was even buried alive and then axe-murdered.) "Name a movie: I'm dead!" Dafoe once joked. Asked to explain his curious habit of dying, he quipped, "They just always wanna kill me!"

Dafoe certainly has a particular talent for dying. His demise in a hail of bullets in "Platoon" created such a striking image that it became the movie's poster. But while his mastery of death scenes might tempt directors to cast him as characters who die dramatically, Dafoe himself has also admitted that he's drawn to such roles.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Dafoe was asked about Robert Eggers 2022 film "The Northman," in which he plays a jester who is killed (off-screen) early on yet continues to act as a spiritual guide to the protagonist in his new existence as a decapitated, mummified head. Dafoe described his character's life after death as "beautiful" and admitted that it was "part of the enticement" to the movie:

"I mean, I knew that there was going to be that little head and... you know, it's nice to have a good entrance and a good exit."

Dying certainly makes for an effective and dramatic goodbye, whether it's from a movie or from a particularly boring party. But there's more to Dafoe's love of fictional deaths than wanting to go out in style.