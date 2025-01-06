Whitney Houston Scored An Impressive Payday For Denzel Washington's Underrated Christmas Movie

As a singer, Whitney Houston needs no introduction. As a Christmas movie star, though, she may come across as somewhat more obscure. Despite this, she found success on that avenue of life as well. Not only did she star in the surprisingly good 1996 Christmas film "The Preacher's Wife," but she also did so opposite the great Denzel Washington, and earned plenty of money for her efforts.

A remake of the 1947 film "The Bishop's Wife" (itself based on the 1928 book of the same name), "The Preacher's Wife" is a fantasy comedy-drama about Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance), a stressed-out reverend who's going through a crisis of faith while his church is standing in the way of a real estate mogul's (Gregory Hines) construction project. Fortunately, an angel named Dudley (Washington) and Biggs' wife Julia (Houston) are there to support the preacher. Unfortunately, it seems that the two are also falling in love. It's a Christmas movie, of course, so despite its potential for heartbreak, the ending is happy — much like Houston's bank account after she took the role. In fact, her salary for "The Preacher's Wife" was an impressive $10 million.

For context, this was back at a time when film star paychecks were ballooning across the industry, with Jim Carrey commanding as much as $20 million per movie. Still, when you consider that the era's top-earning starlet, Demi Moore, was paid $12.5 million for her starring role in "Striptease," Houston's $10 million payday for a relatively low-stakes holiday film is an impressive haul by any standards.