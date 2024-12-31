The Resident's Chris Harrell Tribute, Explained

In memoriam title cards are one of the highest honors a TV or film production can give to a late cast or crew member. Sometimes, the words "in loving memory" pop up at the end of a series or movie based on a true story, making it all the more poignant by quietly confirming the death of one or more subjects. Other times, it's a key member of the creative family that built the story being honored — a screenwriter, actor, director, producer, author, musician, stunt-person, or any number of other crew members.

Then there are the cases where a movie or show honors someone whose name audiences don't immediately recognize or can't connect to the show in question. Taylor Sheridan's ratings behemoth "Yellowstone" has included several unexpected in memoriam tributes over the years, celebrating the lives of everyone from bit and spur maker Billy Ray Klapper (who did, to be fair, appear once in the show) to singer-songwriter John Prine and Wilford Brimley, the former Liberty Medical spokesperson who had plenty of on-screen cowboy roles to his name yet never showed up on "Yellowstone" at all.

"Yellowstone" also paid tribute to uncredited crew member and possible transportation and location coordinator Melanie Olmstead in one episode, and it's far from the only show to highlight someone in death who didn't seem to appear in the project's credits in life. The same thing happened on the Fox medical drama "The Resident" in 2022, when someone named Chris Harrell was referenced in a dedication at the end of the season 6 premiere.