The Martial Arts Action Flop You Didn't Realize Keanu Reeves Directed

Keanu Reeves may be one of the most beloved movie stars currently working, beloved more for his real-life personality and well-documented generosity than he is for his range as an actor. Reeves has a talent for playing taciturn action heroes and comic foils but tends to flounder when asked to play richer, more sophisticated characters. Compare his hilarious turn in "Always Be My Maybe," or his impressive physical performances in the "John Wick" movies to, say, "Bram Stoker's Dracula" wherein he struggles to keep his British accent.

Moreso than his acting, though, Reeves seems to be loved for being a fathomlessly decent human being. He runs his own leukemia charity. When he caught people trespassing on his property, he invited them in for drinks. He famously gives expensive gifts to the crewmates on many of his movies, like Rolex watches for the "John Wick" crew, or motorcycles for the stunt performers who worked on "The Matrix Reloaded." He often goes out of his way to interact with fans and sign autographs. He was once quoted as saying that he has enough money, and he's happy to give most of his film salaries away to charities. More rich people could learn from Keanu.

Of all the films, documentaries, cartoons, and TV shows that Reeves has appeared in, though, he has only once taken a crack at directing. In 2013, Reeves helmed the somewhat obscure martial arts film "Man of Tai Chi," in which he also played the villain. "Man of Tai Chi" was well-received by the critics who saw it (it sports a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but it didn't generate much enthusiasm. /Film wrote about its trailer back in the day, but "Man of Tai Chi" is rarely talked about anymore. Let's take a moment to reflect on it.