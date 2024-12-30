Who Plays Luke In The Percy Jackson Movies & TV Show?

Is it possible for a franchise to be both underrated and wildly beloved? When it comes to literature for kids and middle grade readers, the answer is a clear "yes." A few massive pop cultural flashpoints aside, modern kid lit seems to be full of super-popular titles that earn millions of young fans but barely register on the radar of adults (and, importantly, critics). Rick Riordan's "Camp Half-Blood Chronicles" appears to be one of these. The books, which center on the sassy son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson, and the friends and rivals he meets at a camp for demigods, have more than 180 million copies in print, according to Disney. However, if you're over the age of 35, you may not have heard of them — until about a year ago.

In December 2023, Disney+ debuted the first season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," a buzzed-about adaptation of Riordan's book "The Lightning Thief" that was designed to lay the foundation for additional seasons based on the author's other "Percy Jackson" novels. It was a hit, too; in January 2024, Deadline reported that the show's premiere had already amassed over 26 million views in its first three weeks of streaming.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" aims to right some of the wrongs of an inconsistent previous attempt to adapt the saga, which stuttered out after just two films in 2013. In those movies, "The Perks of Being A Wallflower" actor Logan Lerman played Percy, while future "The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario played Athena's daughter Annabeth, "Tropic Thunder" actor Brandon T. Jackson portrayed the satyr Grover, and "Supernatural" alum Jake Abel played Hermes' son Luke. In the Disney+ version, Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project") plays Percy, while Leah Jeffries ("Empire") is Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri ("Adventure Time: Distant Lands") is Grover, and Charlie Bushnell ("Diary of a Future President") is Luke.