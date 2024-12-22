Martin Short Gets The Most Star-Studded Induction Into SNL's Five-Timers Club

This weekend, "Saturday Night Live" welcomed Martin Short as the 27th member of its storied Five-Timers Club: guest hosts who have helmed the show at least five times. The concept was first introduced to the series by Tom Hanks all the way back in 1990 and has become a recurring opening sketch since. Hanks himself (who has hosted the show 10 times to date) returned to introduce Short's ceremony, but he was far from the only celebrity on set. In fact, this was the largest collection of Fiver-Timers Club members yet.

Other guests that dropped in: Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, John Mulaney, and Alec Baldwin. It's not easy to get this many stars in one place, so perhaps they were all back in New York for the holidays anyway. (Johansson is married to Weekend Update desk anchor Colin Jost, who tried to join her in the exclusive club but was denied entrance. No plus-ones in the Five-Timers Club.)

Five-Timers Club sketches have a tendency to be a bit of an audience scream-fest as one celebrity after another makes an entrance, and this was no exception. There was also naturally some chaos and line-tripping due to the number of players on set and what was likely a minimal amount of rehearsal time. Still, there's something quite endearing about Short struggling and ultimately failing to get both arms into his Five-Timers Club jacket.