The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1977's Fantasy Island

"Fantasy Island," Gene Levitt's ABC series that ran from 1977 to 1984, had a simple enough premise for it to be contained entirely within the show's title. An island where people come to live out their fantasies was enough of an idea to spawn two made-for-TV movies and seven seasons of fantasy drama, anchored by the great Ricardo Montalbán, who played the mysterious and distinguished Mr. Roarke. Roarke hosted the island's many guests and oversaw their fantasies coming to life, accompanied initially by his assistant Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize).

"Fantasy Island" became popular during its seven years on the air, and Tattoo's catchphrase "The plane, the plane," which he delivered at the top of every episode, was absorbed into the cultural lexicon. The show's popularity hasn't endured quite as well as some other series from the era, though, which is probably partly why Blumhouse's terrible horror getaway version of "Fantasy Island" failed in 2020. But it remains an important part of TV history nonetheless.

Sadly, Ricardo Montalbán passed away in 2009 at the age of 88 and Hervé Villechaize passed in 1993, which means that the two anchors of this anthology series are no longer with us. But some "Fantasy Island" alum are still around some 40 years after the show went off the air.