Gene Roddenberry Had To Fight For Jonathan Frakes' Star Trek Casting

For those curious about what actor Billy Campbell might have looked like on "Star Trek," watch the "Next Generation" episode "The Outrageous Okona," in which Campbell played the title character. He was a charismatic, Han Solo-type rogue, and hugely impressive to the other characters. It's not hard to see Campbell playing the part of Riker. Frakes, however, revealed in the aforementioned interview that he might have been secretly favored over Campbell because, well, Gene Roddenberry kept calling him at home. Frakes knew Riker was ultimately going to go to him or to Campbell, and the calls from Roddenberry only made him more confident that the job was his. Frakes said:

"Gene called me directly. He, by that point, had spent so much time explaining the character and the 24th century and his vision of Riker. I think he had to fight for me. I'm not sure if he was pro-Billy Campbell or if people at the studio were, but I know that it was not a unanimous decision. I think Roddenberry saw a little bit of himself in Riker, or more than a little, and he told me that indirectly."

Riker was also, it should be mentioned, something of a ladies' man, and Roddenberry was notoriously horny with his "Star Trek" ideas. There's every reason to believe that Roddenberry was creating a sex-symbol avatar for himself with Riker. Frakes, it seems, matched how Roddenberry saw himself in his head.

Frakes played Riker well enough, although his real career coup came when he decided he wanted to direct. Frakes appeared in 178 episodes of "Next Generation," but has directed 29 episodes of the franchise, as well as two of its feature films. More than being Riker, he is an elder statesman of the franchise. Campbell, meanwhile, has remained a prolific actor for decades. He most recently appeared in an episode of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."