Robert Patrick Is The Only Actor To Be Killed By These 3 Iconic Action Movie Stars

Some actors are simply suited to playing bad men, and while Robert Patrick isn't a heavy every time out, the films for which he's best known for feature him giving good guys a hellaciously hard time. The one-time athletic standout at Bowling Green State University got his start taking bit parts in exploitation films directed by the famed Filipino filmmaker Cirio H. Santiago (his 1976 actioner "The Muthers" is a must-watch), and eventually found his way to Hollywood where he landed his breakout role as the liquid metal T-1000 in James Cameron's 1991 action movie classic "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Patrick demonstrated real range in '90s films like "Fire in the Sky," "The Cool Surface," and "Striptease," but for the most part Hollywood knew he could deliver the sneering goods as a villain, and he took these roles without hesitation. (He's especially nasty as the white supremacist DC supervillain August "Auggie" Smith aka the White Dragon in Max's "Peacemaker" series.) In doing so, Patrick often found himself pitted against some of the most renowned action heroes in the history of the movies, which means his characters rarely made it to the end credits with a pulse. But that's the job, and Patrick is more than good with this situation. In fact, he's actually proud of his many on-screen deaths, especially when he gets dispatched by one of Hollywood's big guns.