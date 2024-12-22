Kurt Russell Wrote One Of The Most Important Scenes Of The Thing

In "The Thing," the alien can possess various hosts and puppet them as if they were still their normal selves, meaning that any living thing could be, well, a Thing. In the end, only two men are left, Childs (Keith David) and MacReady (Russell), and it's left to the audience to decide which one is human and which is the Thing. According to Russell, he and Carpenter were both worried about how to end the movie when Russell himself wrote the ending we now know, drawing directly from the source material and really getting to the root of the movie's themes. When asked if he and Carpenter ever decided who was the thing at the end of the film, he explained:

"You know, I wrote that last scene. It was difficult because John and I were saying throughout the whole movie 'We don't have an ending, we don't have ending,' and then I wrote that. He said, 'I don't want to go through two hours and have them come back to square one,' and I said, 'John, that's what the movie's about.' And the truth is that Who Goes There was what the title of the book was, and at the end of the movie you have to ask, who goes there?"

Carpenter had actually planned on an alternate ending where it's made clear that MacReady was still human, but thankfully ended up going with the more mysterious ending. It's good that he did, because Russell is right and the entire point of "The Thing" is the unknowability of the enemy. In fact, Russell was obsessed with the idea of being possessed and kept asking Carpenter if someone would know if they were the thing, never content with his answer.

Russell understood that the scariest part of "The Thing" isn't the gore or the horrifying monsters, it's the idea that anyone could be the enemy — even yourself. It's a story about paranoia and identity that also happens to have some of the best practical special effects and monster designs of all time, making it a pure horror classic in every sense of the word.