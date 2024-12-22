Kevin Costner Did A Stunt In Waterworld To Pay Homage To Burt Lancaster

Burt Lancaster was a breathtakingly beautiful man with the build of an athlete and, as an actor, a nose for top-notch material that he could perfectly serve if not elevate (he has nine perfect movies according to Rotten Tomatoes). He was one of the most beloved movie stars of his generation, and he was deeply mourned when he passed away in 1994. though his death wasn't sudden. He hadn't appeared in a film since 1989's "Field of Dreams," which wound up being a lovely little swan song for the kid from East Harlem. It's just that he was Burt Lancaster, and we couldn't imagine a world without a dashingly determined person like him in it.

Lancaster's "Field of Dreams" co-star Kevin Costner was quite taken with the leading man when they shot their two scenes together. How could he not be? He'd grown up watching the man swashbuckle and soldier and seduce. But he'd also had a front-row seat to Lancaster in decline. "He was a pro," said Costner at a press event for the film's 15th anniversary, "And he struggled in ["Field of Dreams"], and everybody waited for him, and the reason why we waited [is because] how great he was, because it only had to happen once, and he had the magic."

Costner respected that magic because he'd spent much of his career trying to summon it himself. According to Costner, "I have a fondness for [Lancaster] because he's obviously a physical actor and that's been a lot of my stock-in-trade."

When Lancaster died, Costner was shooting the mega-budget adventure "Waterworld." That was a tough shoot for a myriad of reasons, but in the midst of holding the set together, Costner found a way to pay tribute to the star.