Where Was Netflix's Stranger Things Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

By the time "Stranger Things" finally wraps up next year, the Netflix juggernaut will have been on (and off) the air for nearly a decade. That means it's been nearly 10 years of Halloween costumes featuring Eggo waffles and fake nosebleeds. It's also been just as long since the show put the midwest state of Indiana on the map by setting its otherworldly action and spookiness in the fictional town of Hawkins, IN.

For series superfans, the streets, forests, and shops of Hawkins could probably be drawn from memory. Matt and Ross Duffer's show loves to make its sets look recognizable and feel instantly classic — like the stuff Universal Studios horror mazes are made of. There's one problem: the show isn't actually filmed in Indiana, and any fan making a trek there will be sorely disappointed.

Instead, Hawkins is largely made up of Atlanta, Georgia and its surrounding areas. As the show's storylines have begun to fork, so have its settings, and its most recent season also features major shooting locations both in a Southwestern state and across the pond. If you want to do a "Stranger Things" filming tour, start saving up for plane tickets now, because in real life, the world of the show spans thousands of miles of travel distance.