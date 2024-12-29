Bruce Willis Takes Pride In One Of His Most Notorious Flops

Prior to its release in 1991, there was every reason to believe that Michael Lehmann's heist comedy "Hudson Hawk" would be a hit. It was written by star screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, who had already had gigantic success with film like "48 Hrs.," "Commando," "Jumping Jack Flash," and "The Running Man." His biggest smash was "Die Hard" in 1988, and he was tapped to write the sequel two years later. "Hudson Hawk" would re-team de Souza with "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis, and the film would boast performances from Danny Aiello, fresh from "Moonstruck," as well as James Coburn, Richard E. Grant, Sandra Bernhard, and Andie MacDowell. Lehmann, meanwhile, also had a big cult success in 1988 with "Heathers." Never mind that his bonkers mutant-bug movie "Meet the Applegates" bombed in 1990. The sensibility was there.

"Hudson Hawk" is an odd duck. Willis plays the titular cat burglar, freshly released from prison, who is once again roped into stealing high-ticket items from vaults and museums. He becomes embroiled in a blackmail plot that involves a pair of eccentric millionaires (Grant and Bernhard) and pieces of a crystal that once belonged to Leonardo da Vinci, which is said to possess alchemical powers. There are cartoonish chase scenes, a squadron of assassins named after candy bars, and a wicked butler with swords hidden up his sleeves.

"Hudson Hawk" tanked. It was made for $65 million, but only grossed $17 million domestically. Critics also largely panned it, and it was nominated for a few Razzies. For years, "Hudson Hawk" was used as a punchline, an example of one of the worst bombs of all time. Adjusted for inflation, it lost over $100 million.

Having seen the film, the extreme reaction seems strange. Many of those who saw "Hudson Hawk" liked it, including an interviewer from the Huffington Post who talked with Willis about his career back in 2012. The interviewer brought it up, and Bruce Willis announced that he still takes pride in the project.