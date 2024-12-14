War Of The Rohirrim Plays Tribute To Dearly Departed Lord Of The Rings Legend

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" charged into theaters this weekend, and its arrival heralded a callback to Peter Jackson's Middle-earth magic. Not only is the movie a direct prequel to "The Two Towers" (it tells the backstory of the fortress of Helm's Deep that plays a central role in that film), but it's also a nostalgia-fest filled with cameos, callbacks, and little hidden details for diehard Tolkien fans to spot.

One of the less hidden details is a tribute to the late, great Bernard Hill. Hill passed earlier this year at the age of 79. While known for several memorable depictions, including Captain Edward J. Smith in "Titanic," his most recognizable role was that of the aged King Théoden, who shakes off Saruman's infectious influence, overthrows the Wizard's armies, and rides to a glorious death on the fields of the Pelennor during the War of the Ring.

It's no surprise that director Kenji Kamiyama and the creative team behind "War of the Rohirrim" managed to put the In Memoriam text into the movie, especially with it coming out mere months after Hill's death. The specific line, which appears in the movie's credit sequence, reads:

In memory of our beloved king of Rohan Bernard Hill 1944-2024

It's a beautiful nod to a great actor and a legendary king.