Denzel Washington Could Have Played Another Character In Inside Man
Spike Lee's "Inside Man" is a loving homage to New York City and Sidney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon," infused with post-9/11 anxieties, an eclectic cast, and unexpected twists. Sleek and exciting, this popcorn flick is about a game of wits between law enforcement officers and bank robbers as they try to get hostages out safely. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of Wall Street corruption and a bank owner with blood on his hands.
There's a palpable tension between Keith Frazier, who wants to make detective first grade after being falsely accused of stealing money from a drug bust, and the robber, Dalton Russell, who claims he will execute "the perfect bank robbery." Spike Lee offered both of these lead roles to Denzel Washington, who had been in several other of his films such as "Mo' Better Blues," "Malcolm X," and "He Got Game." As Spike Lee told GamesRadar+ (formerly Total Film), "When you're dealing with someone like Denzel, you don't dictate what role he's going to have." Denzel Washington's reputation and relationship with Spike Lee gave him carte blanche, so what would it be — the bank robber or the good guy?
The other guy's face is covered
According to Spike Lee, Denzel Washington told him, "I've gotta play the cop because the other guy's face is covered for the whole movie!" (via GamesRadar+) Clive Owen had similar concerns about the role when Spike Lee offered the role of the robber Dalton Russell to him since he was concealed with a mask and sunglasses throughout the entire script. Owen explains to GQ in a breakdown of his most iconic characters that the script was adjusted to include a few moments that reveal his face. These end up being some of the best scenes in the film because they're so limited, including the intriguing opening where he breaks the fourth wall and directly addresses the audience with his sly plans and Shakespeare references.
Clive Owen mentions in his GQ interview that Spike Lee told him he needed someone who could "go toe to toe with Denzel because he's so strong." Owen's steady, cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor is the perfect foil to Washington's charismatic swagger. The showmanship and assertiveness Washington brings to many of his performances were ideal for the role of Frazier, making his quick thinking and determination to solve the case feel a lot more pressing. Clive Owen is known for roles with a more quiet intensity. While both are incredible actors and could have easily swapped roles, their distinct performance styles fit the characters perfectly, making the cat-and-mouse game between them even more thrilling to watch.