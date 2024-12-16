Denzel Washington Could Have Played Another Character In Inside Man

Spike Lee's "Inside Man" is a loving homage to New York City and Sidney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon," infused with post-9/11 anxieties, an eclectic cast, and unexpected twists. Sleek and exciting, this popcorn flick is about a game of wits between law enforcement officers and bank robbers as they try to get hostages out safely. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of Wall Street corruption and a bank owner with blood on his hands.

There's a palpable tension between Keith Frazier, who wants to make detective first grade after being falsely accused of stealing money from a drug bust, and the robber, Dalton Russell, who claims he will execute "the perfect bank robbery." Spike Lee offered both of these lead roles to Denzel Washington, who had been in several other of his films such as "Mo' Better Blues," "Malcolm X," and "He Got Game." As Spike Lee told GamesRadar+ (formerly Total Film), "When you're dealing with someone like Denzel, you don't dictate what role he's going to have." Denzel Washington's reputation and relationship with Spike Lee gave him carte blanche, so what would it be — the bank robber or the good guy?