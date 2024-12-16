Clint Eastwood Replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger In A Western That Was Decades In The Making

Clint Eastwood owes his career to Westerns. He became a familiar face to American television viewers between 1959 and 1965 as the ramrod Rowdy Yates in the popular CBS series "Rawhide" before venturing off to Spain, where, with Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, he helped turn the genre on its ear with the Spaghetti Western trilogy of "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." From that point forward, Eastwood in any kind of Western was a big deal at the box office, which was especially impressive considering that oaters were declining in popularity throughout the 1960s and into the '70s.

Ultimately, even Eastwood couldn't keep the genre afloat. After an impressive run that included "Hang 'Em High," "Two Mules for Sister Sara," "High Plains Drifter," and "The Outlaw Josey Wales," the star only made one proper Western in the 1980s ("Pale Rider"), and didn't return to the genre until 1992 for "Unforgiven." But this wasn't for a lack of trying. Eastwood had at least one other Western in mind during the '80s and probably would've made it had he not felt like he was too young for the part. Eastwood told Parade he thought the character needed "more mileage" on him than he personally had up to that point of his career. So he turned it down and nearly watched Arnold Schwarzenegger take on the role 30 years later.