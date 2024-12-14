One War Of The Rohirrim Moment Is More Disturbing Than Anything In The Lord Of The Rings Film Trilogy

A similar creature appears in "The Fellowship of the Ring" outside the Doors of Durin. There, Frodo is ensnared by the tentacles of a being known in Tolkien lore as the Watcher in the Water, a horrific squid-beast who nearly eats him alive before the hobbit is saved by Aragorn, Legolas, and other members of his party; the group narrowly escapes the beast's wrath and temporarily lock themselves inside Khazad-dûm as a result. In that film, the scene is played as a fast-paced, high-energy rescue mission: a breathless close call that propels the characters deeper on their journey.

"The War of the Rohirrim," in contrast, takes its time with this moment, lingering on the mûmak's struggles against its inevitable death and forcing us to uncomfortably watch this creature be ingested. Maybe it's the fact that the "Fellowship" scene was live-action characters interacting with a clearly fake CG object and the "Rohirrim" scene is two fully animated characters on a metaphorically even playing field, but watching the diseased oliphaunt wriggle and writhe while it's slowly and deliberately being forced down the gullet of this gigantic beast was more disturbing to me than any of the human-on-human violence in the rest of the movie. For a few minutes, "The War of the Rohirrim" effectively becomes a nature documentary and confirms that even in Middle-earth, the circle of life is omnipresent but sometimes hard to swallow.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is in theaters now.