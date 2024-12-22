Why Gene Hackman Removed His Name From The Marketing Material For Tom Cruise's The Firm

The Los Angeles Times noted that Hackman wasn't the original choice to play Avery in "The Firm." The filmmakers were actually hoping to gender-flip the character from the book and cast Meryl Streep in the role. Streep was still part of the project when production officially began, but John Grisham chimed in with his objections. He didn't want Streep in the role, feeling that Avery should remain a male character. Hackman was brought in as a replacement, late in the production process.

Hackman's late join-up, however, caused a bit of an advertising snag. Cruise, the uncontested star of "The Firm," had already negotiated with Paramount that his name appears first on posters, billboards, and other ad materials. A look at the poster does indeed reveal that his name is listed prominently across the top. Hackman, however, also wanted above-the-title billing, as he felt he was more-or-less Cruise's co-star. A publicist at the time said that "this is a town of precedents and [Mr. Hackman is] so firmly established above the title, why should he be below the title?"

But it seems that Hackman was denied his request by Paramount because of bad timing. Hackman's rep noted that "he came to the project late, after they started filming, and was offered the role after they had constructed a marketing plan built around Tom. He had the choice of saying 'no' or working out some other billing situation."

Rather than force the issue, Hackman merely requested that his name be removed from any publicity materials altogether. In the film itself, Hackman is second-billed in both the opening and closing credits. But his name appears nowhere in the advertising for "The Firm." The L.A. Times article was written to assure audiences that yes, Gene Hackman is indeed in "The Firm."

Hackman went on to appear in the John Grisham adaptations "The Chamber" in 1996 and "Runaway Jury" in 2003. He was on the posters for both of those.