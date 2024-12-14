The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1974's Police Woman

Police dramas were flourishing in the 1970s (and later parodied in the 1980s) thanks to "Dragnet" when television writer Robert L. Collins hit upon what counted as a genius notion at the tail end of the Richard M. Nixon administration: what if instead of "policeman," "policewoman?" NBC said "Show us," and Collins responded with the buzzy "Police Woman" starring Angie Dickinson as Sergeant Suzanne "Pepper" Anderson.

"Police Woman" was about as progressive as you could expect from an hour-long network drama in the '70s when it was rare for a drama of any genre to be headed up by a woman. Once a week, Dickinson struck a quasi-feminist figure as an ultra-capable officer of the law with a penchant for dressing in tight-fitting shirts in pants. At least once she went undercover in a swimsuit. And as she complained to the press years later, the writers liked to have her character get called into action while taking a bath.

Despite these concessions to horned-up viewers, the series still had a positive impact on law enforcement in that it drove a spike in female applications to the nation's police departments (though it's worth noting that, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, as of 2023 women only make up 12% of all sworn officers). And while it was never a Nielsen ratings smash outside of its first season, it performed well enough until it was moved to an unfavorable time slot for its fourth and final season.

"Police Woman" might've been a big-time star vehicle for Dickinson, but it worked because of the camaraderie of its ensemble. Dickinson's Pepper had terrific chemistry with the recently passed Earl Holliman as her superior Sergeant Bill Crowley as well as the undercover duo of Charles Dierkop's Pete Royster and Ed Bernard's Joe Styles.

Given that the show has been off the air for 46 years, it shouldn't come as a surprise that we've lost more than Holliman. But you'll be pleased to learn that two of the series' regular players are still with us!