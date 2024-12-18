The Only Star Trek Project On IMDB's Top 250 TV Shows List

Aim your phaser in any direction of the "Star Trek" universe and chances are, you're going to hit a peak of science fiction-themed entertainment that might not necessarily have the same captain at the helm. From the original series of "Star Trek" to "Star Trek: Discovery," every chapter of this universe has homed at some point a memorable and beloved segment of the "Star Trek" universe making it one of the greatest franchises of all time. But while that other "Star" based franchise might have a few spots filled in IMDb's Top 250 Films, there aren't any adventures aboard the Enterprise that have broken through the shields of the website's special selection of movies. "Star Trek" started on the small screen not the big one, though, and thankfully, in the case of IMDb's Top 250 TV Shows, one iconic entry in the franchise's history actually made the cut and it came with a hot cup of Earl Grey tea.

Coming in at 108 at the time of writing, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is the only "Trek" series to have earned that level of recognition on the Internet Movie Database. Debuting in 1987 and running until 1994, the adventures of the Enterprise-D managed to carry the legacy of the original series and boldly go and deliver perhaps an even greater one than its predecessor. In the ranking of every "Star Trek" series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" stands as the best, which isn't bad given that even the show's lead didn't have any faith in it initially.