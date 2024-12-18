James Cameron Thinks A Ridley Scott Sci-Fi Film Lacked Logic

In the long list of box office baton passing, James Cameron being handed the "Alien" franchise from Ridley Scott might be one of the greats. Not necessarily reinventing the acid-soaked wheel to Scott's original 1979 sci-fi creature feature, 1986's "Aliens" saw Cameron adding a chunkier grill and extra firepower to the Xenomorph franchise to very different yet, in many ways, equally successful results. It seemed warranted, then, when Cameron chimed in with his thoughts Scott's return to "Alien" property by way of the thought-provoking prequel "Prometheus."

It might not always rank as one of people's favorite "Alien" movies, but Scott's massive and far more cerebral 2012 film has its moments. Nevertheless, Cameron felt that things didn't entirely add up in the movie. "I thought it was an interesting film. I thought it was thought provoking and beautifully, visually mounted, but at the end of the day it didn't add up logically," the filmmaker once admitted in a Reddit AMA. "But I enjoyed it, and I'm glad it was made. I liked it better than the previous two 'Alien' sequels."

Cameron echoed his thoughts in a separate interview he gave in 2012, in which he stated, "There might have been a few things that I would have done differently [than Scott did in 'Prometheus'], but that's not the point, you could say that about any movie." Scott and Cameron not seeing eye-to-eye about the "Alien" franchise is nothing new either, as the former was also concerned about the Xenomorph's future when Cameron took control of the property in 1986.