The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Serpico

You don't need me to tell you what Al Pacino's been up to since making "Serpico." He already had two major roles (as heroin addict Bobby in "The Panic in Needle Park" and mobster Michael in "The Godfather") under his belt by the time he earned his second Oscar nod for his turn as Frank Serpico. Pacino would continue putting in phenomenal work for decades to follow, earning Oscar nods for several other great films — including "Dog Day Afternoon," "Dick Tracy," "The Irishman," and the "Godfather" sequel — and winning in 1993 for "Scent of a Woman."

Pacino has also nabbed Emmys for his work in "Angels in America" and "You Don't Know Jack," and has been the recipient of two Tonys and a BAFTA Award as well. Other classic Pacino appearances on screen include his turn as Tony Montana in "Scarface," his performance alongside Robert de Niro in "Heat," and his turn in the Christopher Nolan film "Insomnia." More recently, you can catch him in "House of Gucci" and "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," as well as in the Prime Video show "Hunters."

Pacino has directed four films, including 1996's "Looking For Richard" and 2000's "Chinese Coffee." He also recently dropped his memoir, "Sonny Boy," and has been on a delightful press tour in which he's revealed his "Shrek" phone case and done about a dozen other wonderful, meme-worthy things. Pacino's personal life has also grabbed headlines in the past: as People notes, he got sober after a struggle with addiction in the '70s, says he briefly flatlined after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, and fathered a child (his fourth) at the ripe old age of 83 just last year.