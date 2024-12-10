A Western Icon Was Paramount's First Choice To Direct The Godfather

Evans believed "The Godfather" needed to be as authentically Italian-American as possible both behind and in front of the camera. So, when he looked over Paramount's recent roster of filmmakers, he considered the Italian auteur Sergio Leone to be a no-brainer of a hire.

Leone was an intriguing choice who was not without risk. Though he'd achieved tremendous box-office success via his Spaghetti Westerns "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," he'd slipped up with his first film for Paramount via the epic "Once Upon a Time in the West." The studio cut Leone's finished film down by a half-hour, and the movie still flopped. So credit Evans with seeing past the commercial failure and realizing that Leone had a) made a masterpiece, and b) would absolutely slay a film adaptation of "The Godfather."

There was just one problem: Leone wanted no part of this particular gangster saga. The Italian-born-and-bred maestro's major caveat was that Puzo's novel prettified the mafia's savagery. He knew better, and, what's more, had his own idea for an Italian-American gangster epic. Hence, if you're wondering what Leone's "The Godfather" would've looked like, throw on the full director's cut of "Once Upon a Time in America" and wonder no more — though be prepared for a shockingly ugly movie. Leone pulls no punches.

As for Evans, he would get turned down by more directors like Peter Yates, Otto Preminger (not a youngster), and Costa-Gavras before gambling on the talents of Francis Ford Coppola. Three films, 28 Academy Award nominations, and 10 Oscar wins later, it's fair to say that gamble paid off.