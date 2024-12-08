Kirk Douglas' Favorite Movie Of His Was This 1962 Western

When Kirk Douglas died in 2020 at the age of 103 (!), he left behind a massive legacy of over 90 films that even the most stalwart cineastes haven't been able to work their way through. Known for his affable smile and intense performances, Douglas is one of Hollywood's most famous leading men, and was the industry's most profitable actor throughout the 1950s. He was also a producing powerhouse, having started his own production company, Bryna Productions, which handled some of his best-known films. Bryna backed the Stanley Kubrick movies "Paths of Glory" and "Spartacus," as well as "The Vikings," "Seconds," "Seven Days in May," and, later on, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Douglas never lost sight of the evolving nature of film, rarely resting on trends or genres.

In 1962, Bryna also backed a neo-Western called "Lonely Are the Brave." Set in the present day, "Brave" stars Douglas as a Korean War veteran named Jack who has moved off the grid. He has no fixed address, eschews modern tech, and tries to live off the land like an old-timey cowboy. He has become disillusioned with society, and resents America's prison system. Jack deliberately gets himself imprisoned so he can help an incarcerated friend escape, but runs afoul of the law when he also escapes. A long portion of the film follows Jack while he's on the lam. One can see "Lonely are the Brave" as a precedent for Ted Kotcheff's "First Blood." Gena Rowlands, Walter Matthau, and Michael Caine co-star.

In 2014, Douglas spoke with the Huffington Post about his enormous career, and he said that, of all the films he was involved with, "Lonely Are the Brave" was the one he was most proud of. Douglas expressed a fondness for all the Byrna Productions, of course, but "Lonely" was the highest highlight.