The 3 Best Bruce Willis Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Bruce Willis, one of Hollywood's finest, made wearing a vest during a hostage situation seem perfectly acceptable. Many of his most beloved roles saw him wielding a squint like Clint Eastwood and a level of sass that other actors just couldn't deliver. But much like Willis himself, his top three rated films on Rotten Tomatoes are a surprising package that would certainly make for an interesting unofficial trilogy to watch over a weekend. That includes what RT has deemed the best of the bunch: a movie about a decidedly vexed New York City cop with no shoes and a partiality to Roy Rogers films.

Indeed, it should come as absolutely no shock that "Die Hard," Willis' breakout vehicle and a bullet-riddled pillar of the action movie genre, is the actor's highest rated film on RT among critics. Earning a well-deserved 94% from the website, "Die Hard" broke the mold that so many other films would try to replicate from then on. "Die Hard" on a bus (aka "Speed"), "Die Hard" on a battleship (aka "Under Siege"), "Die Hard" on a plane (aka "Air Force One"); all of them tried their best to match the same excitement and air-tight writing of director John McTiernan's 1988 hit. Nevertheless, the original "Die Hard" (and Willis' John McClane) continues to stand 36 stories above the rest as one of the best action movies ever. In fact, it took 24 years for another Willis-led project to come close to matching "Die Hard" in the eyes of critics (according to RT's metrics, anyway).