One Pivotal Missing Ingredient Keeps Moana 2 From Smooth Sailing

Making a sequel is always tricky. While people may have loved the original film enough to encourage a studio to green-light a sequel, that doesn't always mean that there's enough story to tell to merit a follow-up film. And even if there is, part of what audiences enjoy may be the specific presence of certain people behind or in front of the camera, meaning that if everyone doesn't return, there may be problems.

Consider the coconut — er, sorry — consider "Moana 2." The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated film, this latest adventure is serving as Disney's big box-office attempt this Thanksgiving, and it's all but guaranteed to clean up at the box office. With Disney Animation's last title, "Wish," stumbling right out of the gate, there's something comforting in the arrival of something more familiar, like another adventure featuring Moana of Motonui as she once again teams up with the raffish demigod Maui to travel across the sea. Enough of the key players did return for this sequel, but not all of them, and the most important missing part of the team is someone who didn't play a character in the original, nor did he serve as a key animator or director. But sometimes, the music is the message, and that's the thing: Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't the songwriter for "Moana 2," and unfortunately, it shows.

Now, because "Moana 2" is a sequel, it's not as if there aren't songs in this film. There are plenty, and most of them feel very much like the result of the film's songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear being told to create a new version of "How Far I'll Go" or "Shiny" or "You're Welcome." While that approach may make sense conceptually, it only works if the person you have writing those new songs is the same person who came up with the ones everyone loved from the first "Moana."

Barlow and Bear aren't neophytes — they recently won a Grammy for their Broadway-style album inspired by the Netflix show "Bridgerton" — but by being given the task of replicating the work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, they only prove that no one can replicate Miranda's work (though it's worth pointing out that our own review from BJ Colangelo was quite satisfied with the sequel's soundtrack). This isn't a case of people not trying to do their best, which is almost more awkward than listening to songs that feel phoned in. But when Disney hired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write the songs for "Moana," it felt like a modern version of when the studio brought Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman onto "The Little Mermaid," thus creating a massively beloved decade of animated films that took their cue from that songwriting pair. (It helps that the same directing team worked on both films.) So by sidestepping Miranda, only a few years after "Encanto," the studio has taken a big step back.