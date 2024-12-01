Whoopi Goldberg Tried To Ban One Of Her Flops From Hitting Theaters

In the mid-1980s, Whoopi Goldberg exploded onto the entertainment scene via her self-titled, one-woman Broadway show, which was considered so electric and essential that HBO filmed a performance and aired it within a year of its stage premiere. At this point, Goldberg was a force of nature, a comedic dynamo capable of zipping from one deep-tissue character study to another with the ease of Richard Pryor. Meanwhile, her big, brilliant brain seemed to run a mile a minute, like the one possessed by her friend and colleague Robin Williams. Whoopi, it seemed, could do anything. Movie stardom seemed a cinch.

It was. Kind of. After making her dramatic debut in Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple," she scored a smallish hit with Penny Marshall's comedy thriller "Jumpin' Jack Flash." That led to two more star vehicles in the 1987 duo of "Burglar" and "Fatal Beauty," but they didn't take. The studios' strategy to find Goldberg a "Beverly Hills Cop"-style action-comedy that would showcase her riffing talents wasn't necessarily wrongheaded, but the material was nowhere near as fertile as the film that made Eddie Murphy a superstar.

Perhaps what Goldberg needed was a smaller comedy that placed her front-and-center without the fuss and fury of action set pieces. Just let Whoopi cook. It wasn't a bad idea, but the film that sought to give us pure, uncut Goldberg wound up being so lousy that the star tried to bar its release.